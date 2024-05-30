Iran calls on Afghan authorities to act according to int'l conventions

In response to media questions about some news published related to changes in the staff of the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Mashhad, Kanani said on Thursday that any changes in the consular staff are subject to the provisions defined in the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

This matter has been conveyed to other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan in different ways, he added.

Kanaani emphasized that the officials of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs are expected to act in accordance with the 1963 Vienna Convention and in accordance with internationally-recognized methods for any changes and transformations in their consular staff.

