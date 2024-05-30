May 30, 2024, 1:30 PM
Zionists continue crazy attacks, bombardment of Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Palestinian sources have reported the insane attacks of the Zionists on different areas of Gaza on the 237th day of the Gaza war.

IRNA citing Sama News Agency, reported on Thursdaybthat Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson of the Gaza Civil Defense, announced that Jabalia is under heavy bombardment.

Rafah is under insane bombardment and there is no safe zone. Due to the obstruction of the Zionists by removing the people who are under the rubble, many people have been martyred under the rubble, he added.

On the other hand, the government information office in Gaza announced the threat of hunger in Gaza City and the north of the Gaza region.

The statement of this office stated that Gaza residents have been using their food reserves for more than three weeks, and this is in the shadow of a sharp reduction in aid.

