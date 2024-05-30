Iran, Russia envoys in Vienna meet ahead of IAEA meeting

According to IRNA, Permanent Ambassador of Russia to the Vienna-based international organizations, Mikhail Ulyanov and Iran's Permanent Representative to the IAEA Mohsen Naziri held a discussion about the Board of Governors' meeting which will kick off on Monday next week.

The issue of Iran is one of the topics mentioned in the meeting’s agenda where the verification and inspection of Iran's nuclear activities is supposed to be reviewed in the light of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the implementation of the safeguards agreement.

Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director General claimed in his recent report that Iran's enriched uranium reserves have reached 30 times the limit set in the 1994 agreement with the agency.

Iran has gradually increased its enrichment level in response to non-compliance to the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by European signatories as well as the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the accord and re-imposition of its sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

In May 2019, a year after the US withdrawal, Iran started to take “remedial measures” by reducing its commitments under the deal after the European troika failed to fulfill theirs. Tehran has repeatedly said its moves, including uranium enrichment to the purity level of 60%, are reversible depending on the actions by other parties to the agreement.

