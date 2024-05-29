Who is popular: US presidents or President Raisi?

The above video shows the reactions of the people on the streets of the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran when they are being asked about their countries’ presidents. On the left side, American citizens are seen cursing incumbent President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump while responding to their policies and personalities. At the same time, the video on the right side shows the ordinary Iranians are sending their blessings to Martyr President Ebrahim Raisi for the works he accomplished while in office and expressing grief over his loss in a recent tragic copter crash.