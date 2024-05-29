Child killed in Israeli airstrike in northwest Syria

According to Syria’s SANA news agency, the airstrike took place on Wednesday evening, targeting a residential building in Baniyas, a Mediterranean coastal city in Tartous Governorate.

The news agency, quoting a miliary source, added that the attack was launched from “the direction of Lebanese territory” and caused some material losses.

Earlier on Wednesday, Syrian media reported another Israeli airstrike, which they said targeted the western city of Homs.

The outlets said the regime fired missiles from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights. They did not specify the number of the projectiles, but said most of them were intercepted by Syrian air defense.

There were no reports of casualties in Homs. Only material damage was caused, the media outlets said.

The Israeli regime has in the past several years continued airstrikes on different parts of Syria, especially the capital Damascus, despite repeated protests by the Syrian government at the UN. The government says the attacks violate Syria’s sovereignty and has asked the UN to force the regime to halt its acts of aggression.

4194