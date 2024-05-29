Public mourning for Pres. Raisi in Iraq indicates depth of ties: Minister

Vahidi made the remarks in a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir al-Shammari and his visiting delegation in Tehran on Tuesday night.

“I appreciate our brothers in Iraq, as well as the president and prime minister of the country, for declaring public mourning and for their presence in Iran,” he said.

As to the issue of holding the Arba’een pilgrimage in the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (third Shia Imam) is located, the Iranian minister said that visa waivers will also be applied this year for Iranian pilgrims.

He went on to say that given the ongoing situation in Palestine, this year’s motto will be “Karbala is the path to Al-Aqsa.”

Al-Shammari, for his part, expressed his condolences on the demise of the top Iranian officials, noting that President Raisi was a “faithful and truthful human being, a genuine defender of Islam and the Islamic Revolution, and a supporter of the oppressed people.”

The Iraqi official added that Baghdad seeks to expand cooperation and ties with Tehran, especially in security affairs, to enhance stability in the region.

4208**4354