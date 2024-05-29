May 29, 2024, 9:06 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85493016
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Public mourning for Pres. Raisi in Iraq indicates depth of ties: Minister

May 29, 2024, 9:06 AM
News ID: 85493016
Public mourning for Pres. Raisi in Iraq indicates depth of ties: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi says the declaration of public mourning in Iraq to commemorate President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage reflects the depth of relations between the two nations.

Vahidi made the remarks in a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir al-Shammari and his visiting delegation in Tehran on Tuesday night.

“I appreciate our brothers in Iraq, as well as the president and prime minister of the country, for declaring public mourning and for their presence in Iran,” he said.

As to the issue of holding the Arba’een pilgrimage in the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (third Shia Imam) is located, the Iranian minister said that visa waivers will also be applied this year for Iranian pilgrims.

He went on to say that given the ongoing situation in Palestine, this year’s motto will be “Karbala is the path to Al-Aqsa.”

Al-Shammari, for his part, expressed his condolences on the demise of the top Iranian officials, noting that President Raisi was a “faithful and truthful human being, a genuine defender of Islam and the Islamic Revolution, and a supporter of the oppressed people.”

The Iraqi official added that Baghdad seeks to expand cooperation and ties with Tehran, especially in security affairs, to enhance stability in the region.

4208**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .