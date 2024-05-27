Iraq to open sea border crossing for Arbaeen pilgrims

According to IRNA, citing Shafaq News, Al-Shammari said on Sunday night that Iraqi prime minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces have agreed to the plan while holding an Arbaeen security meeting with the presence of a number of commanders and members of the service and security committees.

He also said that the number of foreign pilgrims who entered the country last year reached about five million, and is expected to increase further, which requires more preparation in order to successfully hold this eternal occasion and efforts for all security, service and land crossings requirements.

Al-Shammari emphasized that Arbaeen is one of the most important religious ceremonies the world pays special attention to.

Every years, millions of people from across the world flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala for Arbaeen that marks the 40th day since the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who along with 72 of his companions was martyred by a tyrant ruler in 680 AD.

