Nikki Haley signs Israeli bombs

Tehran, IRNA – Nikki Haley, the former representative of the United States to the United Nations, who traveled to occupied Palestine, wrote writings on some bombs and signed them while visiting illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Images published online show that Haley wrote on a bomb: "Finish them. America always loves Israel."

Haley was one of the staunchest supporters of Israel during her time in Donald Trump's administration and repeatedly tried to change the topics of the UN meetings about Israel to the discussion about Iran.

She is one of the main recipients of financial aid from pro-Zionist lobbies in America.

Some social media activists have considered Nikki Haley's action as an example of "incitement to genocide" and called for her trial in international courts.

