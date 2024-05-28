May 28, 2024, 2:20 PM
Iran HR chief urges speeding up return of autistic child from Denmark

Iran HR chief urges speeding up return of autistic child from Denmark

Tehran, IRNA – In a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazem Gharib-Abadi, secretary of the High Council for Human Rights called for the acceleration of the return of an autistic Iranian child from Denmark to his family.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken many measures at various levels to solve the problem of this family and return the child to his parents, but the Danish government has not provided the necessary cooperation, the letter reads.

“The main question is that now that the parents of this child are in Iran and are no longer present in Denmark, why is the Danish government avoiding fulfilling its obligations to return this sick child to his parents?” he asked.

Gharib-Abadi underscored that handing over the guardianship of the child to the State Welfare Organization of Iran is placed on the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also urged the Foreign Ministry to hold the Danish government responsible in this regard.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has made many efforts to help expatriates, especially Iran’s embassy in Denmark, to return this child to his family.

