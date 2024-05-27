Hamas says it will not participate in any negotiations after Rafah massacre

Hamas announced on Monday that they will not participate in any negotiations following heinous atrocities on a refugee camp in Rafah by the Zionist forces, which resulted in numerous martyrdom among the displaced Palestinians, IRNA reported citing Russia’s Sputnik news agency.

Previously in a statement, Hamas said that the US government and President Joe Biden, in particular, are responsible for this crime, because if it were not for the support of Washington and its green light to attack Rafah, the Zionist regime could not have committed such a crime.

Hamas also demanded the immediate implementation of the ICJ rulings and pressure on the occupying regime to stop shedding the blood of Palestinian civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

This movement also asked all parties, especially Egypt, to put pressure on the Zionist regime to withdraw its forces from the Rafah crossing in order to resume the activity of this crossing and facilitate the exit of the wounded and sick and the arrival of humanitarian aid.

In its latest crime against the Palestinians last midnight, the Zionist regime killed 41 civilians, including women and children, and wounded many others in northwestern Rafah.

3266**2050