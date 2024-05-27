Hezbollah launches missile attack against Zionist strategic base

Al Manar reported on Monday that the base has been directly targeted.

Zionist media outlets also referred to the attack, noting that the electricity of Meron region has been cut.

They also published videos of fire around the base.

The Zionist daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has said that an almost 50 missiles have been fired from Lebanon to the Meron region.

Ever since the launch of the Zionist invasion against the Gaza Strip, the Hezbollah forces began targeting Zionist bases to ease the pressure of the regime on the Gazan people.

