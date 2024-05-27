May 27, 2024, 8:36 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85491500
T T
3 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Hezbollah launches missile attack against Zionist strategic base

May 27, 2024, 8:36 PM
News ID: 85491500
Hezbollah launches missile attack against Zionist strategic base

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah of Lebanon has carried out a missile attack against the Zionist strategic Meron base in the northern parts of the Palestinian Israeli-occupied territories, local media reported.  

Al Manar reported on Monday that the base has been directly targeted.

Zionist media outlets also referred to the attack, noting that the electricity of Meron region has been cut.

They also published videos of fire around the base.

The Zionist daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has said that an almost 50 missiles have been fired from Lebanon to the Meron region.

Ever since the launch of the Zionist invasion against the Gaza Strip, the Hezbollah forces began targeting Zionist bases to ease the pressure of the regime on the Gazan people.

9341**2050

3 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .