ICC prosecutor defends plea for arrest warrants for Zionist leaders

According to IRNA, Karim Khan said in an interview with The Sunday Times, a British newspaper that the world is at a critical moment and if people do not adhere to the law, they have nothing to hold on to.

Khan, in a rare interview, underlined that the countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia are closely monitoring whether global institutions adhere to international laws or not.

The ICC prosecutor clarified that the question is whether powerful countries are honest when they say that there is a legal institution, or is this law-based system useless and merely a tool of NATO and the post-colonial world, which has no real determination to apply the law alike?

Khan said that "Israel has the right to defend its population and get its hostages back" but "no one has a license to commit war crimes or crimes against humanity,” he was referring to the Israeli killing of innocent Palestinians under the pretext of attempting to free Zionist captives held in Gaza.

He also highlighted some of the Israeli crimes such as cutting off water to people, targeting those who were in line for food, and targeting and killing the workers of aid organizations.

Khan has demanded the arrest of Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of War Yoav Gallant on charges of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. If ICC judges agree to this request, 124 member countries of this legal body are obliged to arrest them.

