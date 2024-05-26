ICJ ruling binding, Israel must implement: Spanish FM

According to IRNA's Sunday night report, Albares made the remarks during an interview with a news channel while referring to the latest ICJ ruling regarding the immediate halt to Israeli attacks on the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

"The International Court of Justice is a UN structure and its ruling is binding for all. We expect all parties to implement it," he said.

During the interview, the top Spanish diplomat also said that his country's parliament will approve a resolution recognizing Palestine on May 28. "We will endorse this decision because we support the two-state solution to the Palestinian problem. If we don’t do this, we will leave behind a negative legacy."

Earlier on Sunday, Albares, while meeting with Palestinian Authority's Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Brussels, hailed Madrid’s decision to formally recognize a Palestinian state, saying the move “is justice for the Palestinian people and the best guarantee of security for Israel.”

Spain is one of the European countries that has criticized the Israeli regime the most regarding the Gaza war.

Spain, Ireland and Norway announced last Wednesday that they would recognize the state of Palestine on May 28 that prompted the Zionist regime to recall its ambassadors from these countries and their ambassadors were summoned to the Israeli foreign ministry.

4399

