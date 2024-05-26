May 26, 2024, 9:07 PM
News ID: 85490336
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Iran freestyle wrestling team camps ahead of 2024 Olympic Games

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian national freestyle wrestling team has extended invitations to 12 wrestlers for a training camp in Tehran, in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The fourth round of the Iranian national freestyle wrestling team training camp, featuring 12 wrestlers, will start tomorrow at Iran's House of Wrestling, according to the IRNA report on Saturday.

Rahman Amuzad (65kg), Abbas Ebrahimzadeh (65kg), Amir-Mohammad Yazadi (70kg), Mohammad-Ali Amuzad (70kg), and Yunes Emami (74kg) have been invited to the training camp.

The other invitees are Mohammad Nokhodi (79kg), Adel Panahian (79kg), Hassan Yazdani (86kg), Amir-Hossein Firoozpour (92kg), Amir-Ali Azarpira (97kg), Kamran Ghasempour (97kg), and Amir-Hossein Zare (125kg).

The fourth round of the freestyle wrestling team’s training camp will take place in the capital city of Tehran from May 27 to June 7, 2024.

Iran's national freestyle wrestling team is preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

