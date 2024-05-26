Iran freestyle wrestling team camps ahead of 2024 Olympic Games

The fourth round of the Iranian national freestyle wrestling team training camp, featuring 12 wrestlers, will start tomorrow at Iran's House of Wrestling, according to the IRNA report on Saturday.

Rahman Amuzad (65kg), Abbas Ebrahimzadeh (65kg), Amir-Mohammad Yazadi (70kg), Mohammad-Ali Amuzad (70kg), and Yunes Emami (74kg) have been invited to the training camp.

The other invitees are Mohammad Nokhodi (79kg), Adel Panahian (79kg), Hassan Yazdani (86kg), Amir-Hossein Firoozpour (92kg), Amir-Ali Azarpira (97kg), Kamran Ghasempour (97kg), and Amir-Hossein Zare (125kg).

The fourth round of the freestyle wrestling team’s training camp will take place in the capital city of Tehran from May 27 to June 7, 2024.

Iran's national freestyle wrestling team is preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

