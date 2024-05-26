Iran kicks off process for early presidential elections

In his declaration on Sunday, the interior minister called for the initial measures for a nationwide election which follows the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last week.

He ordered the general governors of the provinces and governors of the cities to set up provincial election headquarters, as well as executive committees in the cities, within three days.

The country’s Elections Headquarters also issued a statement on the same day noting that the candidates can register as of Thursday, May 30, until Monday, June 3.

Article 131 of the Iranian Constitution provides that in case of the president's death, the country shall hold snap elections within a maximum of fifty days.

