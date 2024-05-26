Israeli atomic threats to shift security equation in region: Iran diplomat

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday during an Al Jazeera TV seminar dubbed “Equation after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm at Regional Level,” where he highlighted US Senator Lindsey Graham’s support for Israel to use atomic bombs against Gaza.

Araghchi argued that the Israeli regime had not ruled out possessing nuclear weapons, which showed its policy of strategic ambiguity, but Israeli officials have been forced to change the strategy since the war on Gaza broke out.

He added that hawkish Israeli officials do not limit themselves to mere rhetoric but may in practice resort to such weapons.

The former deputy foreign minister also said that West Asia should be free from atomic weapons and the Israeli regime must be disarmed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran sees the so-called two-state solution for the Palestinian issue as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause, because this proposal cannot be successful due to the fact that Israel will not accept it.

Iran proposes the formation of a unified state based on a referendum to be participated by all its original residents, including Muslims, Jews, and Christians, he said adding that Israel should accept and respect the deterrent power of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah in an occasion when numerous changes are expected.

4208**4354