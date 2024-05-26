Iran buying 12 night vision helicopters from Russia: IRCS

Head of the Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Babak Mahmoudi told IRNA that Iran purchased 12 rescue helicopters with night vision capability and three firefighting helicopters from Russia under President Raisi.

This contract was signed with the officials of the company that produces specialized helicopters in late April, Mahmoudi added.

He further said that Russia has announced that it can deliver four helicopters by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (ending on March 20, 2025).

These helicopters, which are large and specialized, also have 6 small supporting helicopters, and the total price of these helicopters is about $500 million, the IRCS official explained.

