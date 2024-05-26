Israel committing genocide in Gaza: Spanish Def. Minister

According to IRNA, citing Reuters, Spanish Defense Minister María Margarita Robles Fernández on Saturday described the Gaza war as a genocide and said that relations between Israel and Spain have worsened since Madrid's decision to recognize Palestine as a state.

“We cannot ignore what is happening in Gaza, which is a real genocide’, she said during an interview with state television TVE

Robles' comments, echoed that of Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz, who earlier this week also described the Gaza conflict as genocide.

The South African government already filed aa lawsuit over the massacre of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and raised the issue of genocide in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Already under global pressure over the mounting toll from the war in Gaza, Israel slipped further into international isolation after three European countries broke with their main EU partners and decided to recognize a Palestinian state.

European activists and pro-Palestine groups are also pressing their respective governments on the continent to officially acknowledge that genocide is taking place in Gaza.

