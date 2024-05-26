Zionist protesters face crackdown as they call Netanyahu 'murderer'

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, a demonstration organized by Zionist settlers at the Kaplan intersection in Tel Aviv on the Saturday evening, the chants calling for Netanyahu's removal and referring him to a murderer went louder.

According to this report, the protesters also demanded early elections and an immediate agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on the exchange prisoners.

Some Zionist media reports said that police forces deployed at the protest sites attacked the demonstrators, especially in Tel Aviv using teas gas and water canon.

Earlier, the media reported that thousands gathered in the cities of Tel Aviv, occupied al-Quds, Caesarea and Haifa against Netanyahu and his far-right cabinet.

More than seven months have passed since the Zionist regime invaded the Gaza Strip but has failed to achieve its goals other than crime, massacre, destruction, war crimes, violation of international laws, bombing of relief organizations.

Since the beginning of Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7 last year and Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, Israelis have been holding anti-regime demonstrations almost on a daily basis.

