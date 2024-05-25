Iran calls for pursuing legal, judicial issues with Iraq

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Saturday with Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq Faiq Zaidan

He called for the agreements during a recent visit to Iraq by an Iranian judicial delegation to be implemented more quickly.

The judiciary chief referred to the martyrdom of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in a copter crash last Sunday, while echoing remarks by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that the although the demise of the president was a great loss, it will cause no interruption in the country’s affairs.

He expressed hope that a new president will be elected in less than 50 days so that relations with friendly and neighborly countries will continue in a better and deeper way than before.

