Israel conducts dozens of airstrikes on Syria

In the latest attacks, Israeli fighter jets targeted the city of Masyaf in Hama Governorate, according to Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network.

The network also said a military base affiliated with the army was struck multiple times by Israel on the eastern outskirts of Homs.

Other media outlets reported attacks on weapon depots in the village of Mahajjah in the southern Governorate of Daraa, as well as weapon depots of the 18th Armored Division in eastern Homs.

A weapons factory in the city of As-Safira in Aleppo Governorate was reportedly struck as well.

Meanwhile, Saudi TV channel Al Arabiya TV said that the Israeli regime bombed the area around the Saydnaya prison on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, as well as tunnels and ammunition depots in Mount Qasioun near the city.

Al Arabiya also reported airstrikes on a military depot in Shinshar near Homs.

