UN General Assembly observes minute of silence for President Raisi

Participants at a UNGA session on Thursday held a minute of silence at the start of their meeting in a show of respect for Raisi and his companions who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday.

The UNGA President, Dennis Francis, also offered his condolences on behalf of the General Assembly to the Iranian people and government.

The UN Security Council had earlier observed a minute of silence in honor of the president, FM Amirabdollahian, and their entourage. The flag of the United Nations was also lowered to half-mast.

Also on Thursday, Chief Justices and Chairpersons of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States observed a minute of silence in honor of Raisi and his entourage, as they convened their 19th meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, led the judiciary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the meeting.

4208**4194