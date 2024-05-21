One-minute silence at UNSC to honor Iran's martyrs angers Zionist envoy

According to IRNA, Erdan used insulting and exclamatory word on Monday local time: The United Nations Security Council observed a minute of silence today in memory of the President of Iran!

What will be the next action of the Security Council? A minute of silence for the anniversary! The Zionist ambassador questioned again as the UN mourned Iranian martyrs.

Erdan, who has behaved hysterically toward anti-Israel UN members, especially since the beginning of the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on Gaza, also claimed that the Security Council has simply become a threat to the global peace.

In an insulting act, he also held a placard against Martyr Raisi in the public hall of the General Assembly for a few seconds.

The members of the UN Security Council held a minute of silence at the beginning of their meeting on Monday local time in honor of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and I Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday in the country remote northwestern region.

