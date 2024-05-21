May 21, 2024, 3:44 AM
One-minute silence at UNSC to honor Iran's martyrs angers Zionist envoy

One-minute silence at UNSC to honor Iran's martyrs angers Zionist envoy

New York, IRNA – Ambassador of the Zionist regime to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan was very upset and angry with the Security Council for observing one-minute silence in honor of the martyrdom of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions.

According to IRNA, Erdan used insulting and exclamatory word on Monday local time: The United Nations Security Council observed a minute of silence today in memory of the President of Iran!

What will be the next action of the Security Council? A minute of silence for the anniversary! The Zionist ambassador questioned again as the UN mourned Iranian martyrs.

Erdan, who has behaved hysterically toward anti-Israel UN members, especially since the beginning of the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on Gaza, also claimed that the Security Council has simply become a threat to the global peace.

In an insulting act, he also held a placard against Martyr Raisi in the public hall of the General Assembly for a few seconds.

The members of the UN Security Council held a minute of silence at the beginning of their meeting on Monday local time in honor of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and I Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday in the country remote northwestern region.

