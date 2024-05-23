SCO member states chief justices observe one-minute silence

At the beginning of the meeting, the highest judicial authorities of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization observed a minute of silence to honor the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and their accompanying delegation.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, led the judiciary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran at this meeting.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

