Iran’s martyred FM laid to rest at Abdol-Azim shrine near Tehran

Tehran, IRNA -- The martyred Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has been laid to rest at the shrine of Abdul-Azim al-Hassani in the city of Rey, south of the capital Tehran.

Officials and groups of people attended the burial ceremony that took place on Thursday, four days after Amirabdollahian along with president Ebrahim Raisi and several more officials lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Acting President Mohammad Mokhber was in attendance as well. He also met with the family members of the late top diplomat, calling his martyrdom a great loss for the country and the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the day, a ceremony was also held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, which was attended by its top officials.

On Wednesday, people in Tehran bid farewell to Amirabdollahian and other martyrs of the copter crash during a precession attended by tens of thousands of people.

Later that day, dozens of high-ranking officials from other countries also attended a memorial service for the martyrs.

