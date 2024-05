The commemoration ceremony for Iran's Martyr President Raisi and his entourage will be held at Imam Khomeini Husayniyya, Tehran, on Saturday, May 25, at 9:30 a.m.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

3266**2050