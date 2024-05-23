Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 23

** IRAN DAILY

-- Martyred President Loyal Nation

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians, many of them dressed in black, turned out in the city of Tabriz on Tuesday to mourn president Ebrahim Raisi and seven members of his entourage who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Waving Iranian flags and portraits of the late president, mourners set off from a central square in the northwestern city of Tabriz, where Raisi was headed when his helicopter crashed.

They walked behind a lorry carrying the coffins of Raisi and those who died with him, who also included Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem and Governor of East Azarbaijan Malek Rahmati.

Iranians also gathered in other cities to mourn the victims of the tragic incident.

-- Artistic community unites in grief after Raisi’s passing away

he tragic death of President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation in a helicopter crash has prompted an outpouring of grief and solidarity from more than 250 Iranian filmmakers and artists, who issued a statement expressing their condolences to the Iranian people. The statement praised Raisi as a dedicated servant of the people who remained connected to the cultural and cinematic community, even during his tenure as president. Several visual artists, including Hassan Rouholamin, Ahmad Mansoub, and Mehdi Taheri, among others, responded to the tragedy through various artistic expressions, from paintings and calligraphy to digital media, reflecting their sorrow and respect for Raisi and his companions. At the Cannes Film Festival, international filmmakers from countries such as the UK, Germany, the US, and France, gathered at the Iranian pavilion to pay their respects. They signed a memorial book and expressed their condolences, demonstrating global solidarity with the Iranian artistic community.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Mokhber Calls for Restoration of Ties in Talks With Egypt’s FM

Iran’s acting president Mohammad Mokhber here Wednesday held separate meetings with Tajikistan president and the foreign minister of Egypt. In a meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Mokhber said the expansion of relations with Islamic, neighboring, and like-minded countries is among the main achievements of the martyred president. The Tajik president said the late President Raisi was a skilled president who will never be forgotten by the people and government of Tajikistan. In another meeting with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Mokhber underscored the need for the revival of ties with Cairo in different cultural, political and economic areas. Shoukry said he is confident Iran will pass behind these difficult days. He voiced his country’s willingness to give a boost to relations with Iran.

-- Turkey, Iran to Hold Economic Commission Meeting Soon

The Director General of the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe Department of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Reza Nazeri said the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will be held in the coming days to bolster bilateral ties in the fields of trade and economy.

The 4th session of the Coordinating Headquarters of Foreign Economic Relations was held with Nazeri, some of the senior managers of the ministry, deputies and representatives of the executive organization on “Reviewing Latest Situation of Foreign Economic Relations with Turkey and Cuba”.

-- Official: Agricultural Sector to Apply ‘Metaverse’ to Increase Productivity

The head of Iran Agricultural Information Sciences and Technology (IAIST) Hussein Farazmand said the agricultural sector of the country will enter the world of metaverse to improve productivity.

Farazmand made the comments on the sidelines of the Iran Efficiency Exhibition, adding that the use of communications and information technology is one of the issues raised to increase efficiency and productivity in the agricultural sector.

In this regard, giant steps have been taken in the country to make the agricultural sector smarter, he said, adding that projects like smart irrigation and the use of the Internet of Things (IoT) are underway.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran thrash Tajikistan at 2024 Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup

Iran defeated Tajikistan 37-0 in the 2024 Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup on Wednesday.Team Melli had earned two wins over Singapore (8-0) and Thailand (10-4) in Pool A.

Pool B consists of Indonesia, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Oman.The 2024 Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup is the tenth edition of the Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup, the biennial international men's indoor hockey championship of Asia organized by the Asian Hockey Federation.

-- Tehran hosts 15th Meeting of Heads of ECO Railway Authorities

The 15th Meeting of Heads of ECO Railway Authorities, and 9th Meeting of Railway Committee of the Transit Transport Coordination Council was held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The event was attended by senior railway officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Republic of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the meeting, the head of the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) said Iran’s railway is regarded as a linking bridge between East and West Asia and also acts as a crossing point between the two important continents of Asia and Europe.

-- Ecotourism to take center stage in Miankaleh

In a bid to preserve the pristine ecosystem of the Miankaleh peninsula while fostering sustainable tourism, a pioneering initiative is in the pipeline.

Visiting Miankaleh wetland on Wednesday, Mazandaran’s governor-general emphasized the importance of attracting national investments and addressing environmental issues as a priority in developing and implementing an ecotourism plan on the Miankaleh peninsula.

