Iran’s caretaker FM condoles martyrdom of President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian

Bagheri Kani conveyed a message of condolence on Tuesday regarding President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian's martyrdom in a recent helicopter crash.

He emphasized his collaboration with the late President Raisi and Amirabdollahian in various roles, highlighting their enduring and influential services to the holy Islamic system and their deep love for the people of Iran.

In his condolence message, Iran’s top diplomat described President Raisi’s services as a demonstration of Jihadi and revolutionary governance, providing outstanding contributions to the people of Iran in various fields.

He noted that the late President prioritized diplomacy based on the strategic principle of "dignity, wisdom, expediency", aiming to comprehensively defend the rights of the Iranian nation, strengthen cooperation in foreign relations, prioritize neighboring politics, elevate Iran's position in the international arena, and support oppressed people, including those in Palestine, against global arrogance and the Zionist regime.

In his message, Bagheri Kani referred to martyr Amirabdollahian as a close friend of the president, noting that Amirabdollahian played a crucial role in advancing Iran's foreign policy in neighboring diplomacy, fostering friendly relations with nations and governments, and defending the Palestinian people.

Bagheri Kani highlighted Amirabdollahian’s exemplary efforts for the prosperity and security of the region, especially during his presence at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The message also praised Amirabdollahian's tireless efforts in supporting Iran's foreign policy goals, including backing the Axis of Resistance and strengthening relations with neighbors, Muslim nations, as well as emerging powers and new multilateral alliances.

It also acknowledged his high moral character, good temperament, and humbleness, stating that these qualities will be remembered forever.

Bagheri Kani stated that the valuable policy and thoughts for advancing the country's foreign policy will continue to be implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs without any disruption to their duties.

He also expressed gratitude for the messages of condolences and sympathies from various strata of people and officials of other countries, adding that undoubtedly the great nation of Iran is grateful for its servants and will follow its clear path by relying on the infinite power of God and the wise guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan where they had inaugurated a dam project on Sunday, when their helicopter crashed due to harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

