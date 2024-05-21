May 21, 2024, 6:16 PM
Iran’s 11th parliament holds closing ceremony

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s current parliament has held a last session to officially close before a new parliament takes office later this month. 

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sounded a bell on Tuesday to mark the end of the 11th parliament in Iran. 

It came hours after lawmakers in the parliament debated and voted on a last piece of legislation which was an amendment to Iran’s law on local council elections. 

The amendment was tabled to help organize an early presidential election in Iran in late June. The election has been required by law after incumbent President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran over the weekend. 

During the closing ceremony of the parliament, a statement was read on behalf of the 290 lawmakers in the legislature. 

Ghalibaf, who has presided over the legislature for its entire four-year term, also delivered a speech in the ceremony. 

The 11th parliament kicked off on May 27, 2020 after parliamentary elections were held across Iran in early March that year. 

Iran’s 12th parliament will kick off at 7:00 a.m, on May 27, 2024.

