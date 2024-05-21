May 21, 2024, 1:50 PM
Iranian artists create works in memory of President Raisi

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian visual artists have created works in honor of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, who were martyred in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Iranian artists have always been by the nation's side in their sufferings and joys, and they try to fulfill their role as committed and responsible members of society by creating works of art.

On Sunday, President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open the Qiz Qalasi Dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan to the inauguration of the “Tabriz Refinery Upgrade Project” in the Dizamar forest area between the village of Ouzi and Pir Davoud when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan region.

