Iran envoy writes letter to UN, UNSC following martyrdom of President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian

The full text of Iravani's letter is as follows:

In the name of God, the most Compassionate, the most Merciful

Excellency,

I am writing with profound sorrow and a heavy heart to inform you of a tragic event that has befallen our nation. As your Excellency is aware, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Ayatollah Sayed Ebrahim Raeisi, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Dr. Hossein Amirabdollahian were martyred following a helicopter crash incident on 19 May 2024 in a mountainous northern region of East Azarbaijan province, amid inclement weather conditions. The tragic accident occurred as the President and his companions were returning after he had attended, alongside Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the inauguration of Qiz-Qalasi Dam, a joint Iran-Azerbaijan project on the Aras transboundary border river. Other victims included Malek Rahmati, Governor of East Azarbaijan, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the East Azarbaijan province, as well as five crew members.

President Raisi was a dedicated politician, widely respected for his tireless efforts to foster good neighborliness, build confidence, and promote dialogue both within the region and beyond. His commitment to peace, stability, and development was unwavering. Similarly, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian was a distinguished diplomat, highly regarded for his contributions to regional diplomacy, international cooperation, and the principles of good neighborliness. The loss of these key figures, along with their dedicated team, has plunged our nation into deep mourning and sorrow.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced five days of national mourning to commemorate the martyred President, Foreign Minister, and their companions.

As the Iranian nation mourns this tragic loss, every measure is taken by the government in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran to ensure the proper management of State affairs in the absence of the President. Under the Constitution, the First Vice-President assumes the duties of the President, with the approval of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, until the new President is elected within a maximum period of 50 days. Accordingly, the First Vice-President Mohammed Mokhber is serving as the country’s acting president as of Monday, 20 May 2024, until a new presidential election is held.

In addition, H. E. Mr. Ali Bagheri, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, has been appointed, as per the decision of the government cabinet on Monday, 20 May 2024, as the acting Foreign Minister.

We trust that the United Nations will join us in honoring their memory and upholding the principles they worked so tirelessly to advance. Your support and the support of the international community are crucial as we strive to overcome this tragedy and continue on the path of peace and development.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Amir Saeed Iravani

Ambassador & Permanent Representative

H.E. Mr. Antonio Guterres

Secretary-General

United Nations, New York

CC:

H.E. Mr. Pedro Comissário Afonso

President of the Security Council

United Nations, New York

H.E. Mr. Dennis Francis

President of the 78th General Assembly

United Nations

