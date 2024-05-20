Iran’s Cabinet issues statement on martyrdom of President Raisi

Ebrahim Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, has been martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwest province of East Azarbaijan on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Iranian cabinet said that the popular president of Iran, Ayatollah Raisi, has been martyred on the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

The indefatigable and hard-working president made the ultimate sacrifice on the path of serving his nation, it added.

The statement went on to note that the figure always took steps to help the country advance.

The cabinet ministers offered condolences over the martyrdom of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azarbaijan Province’s Governor Malek Rahmati, Mehdi Mousavi, the head of Raisi’s guard team, and other officials accompanying them.

“We assure our loyal and appreciative and beloved nation that the path of service will continue with the tireless spirit of Ayatollah Raisi, the hero and the servant of the nation and the faithful friend of the leadership, and with the help of God Almighty and cooperation of the honorable people, there will be no shortcoming in the Jihadi management of the country,” the statement added.

