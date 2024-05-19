Shahsavari becomes first Iranian woman to feature in three Olympics

With her qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Shahsavari has surpassed the records of other Iranian female Olympians like powerlifter Leyla Rajabi and sports shooters Elaheh Ahmadi, Najmeh Khademi and Mahlagha Jambozorg, who had all participated in two Olympics.

Iran has featured in 17 Olympic Games, with eight of those appearances coming after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Prior to the Islamic Revolution, Iranian champions had won a total of four gold medals, but in the eight editions since then, the country's tally has risen to 20 medals.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris, France, on July 26-August 11, 2024.

