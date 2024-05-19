May 19, 2024, 5:01 PM
President Raisi sends condolence message on demise of Allameh Kourani

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has sent a condolence message regarding the passing of Lebanese Shia scholar cleric Allameh Ali Kourani Ameli to the seminaries, Iranian and Lebanese scholars, and the family of the deceased.

In his condolence message on Sunday, President Raisi stated that Allameh Kourani was a hardworking cleric who actively participated in various scientific, cultural, and social activities.

Raisi noted that Allameh Kourani dedicated many years of his life to explaining and promoting Islamic teachings. Furthermore, the late Kourani was actively involved in social and charitable activities, such as building mosques and hospitals, as well as establishing scientific and educational centers.

Allameh Kourani passed away aged 79 on May 19, 2024.

