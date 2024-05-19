President Raisi sends condolence message on demise of Allameh Kourani

In his condolence message on Sunday, President Raisi stated that Allameh Kourani was a hardworking cleric who actively participated in various scientific, cultural, and social activities.

Raisi noted that Allameh Kourani dedicated many years of his life to explaining and promoting Islamic teachings. Furthermore, the late Kourani was actively involved in social and charitable activities, such as building mosques and hospitals, as well as establishing scientific and educational centers.

Allameh Kourani passed away aged 79 on May 19, 2024.

