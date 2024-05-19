May 19, 2024, 2:32 PM
Iran earns 34 Paris Olympic 2024 quota spots

Tehran, IRNA – With the conclusion of the 2024 Asian Wrestling Championships and the 2024 World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta, Iran’s contingent for the 2024 Paris Olympics has grown to 34 athletes.

Iranian table tennis player Nima Alamiyan has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by grabbing the gold medal at the Central Asia Regional Olympic Qualification held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Table tennis player Neda Shahsavari, who defeated Sarvinoz Mirkadirova from Kazakhstan 4-3 in the Central Asia Regional Olympic Qualification, will represent Iran at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Iranian Olympians are as follows:

Freestyle Wrestling (5), Greco-Roman Wrestling (6), Shooting (4), Fencing (4), Cycling (1 wild card),  Weightlifting (2),  Taekwondo (4), Rowing (5), Gymnastics (1).

