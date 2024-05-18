IRNA chief tours Tatar-Inform news agency

Naderi toured various sections of the Tatar-Inform news agency on the sideline of KazanForum 2024.

He also had a meeting with Rinat Belalov, the CEO of the Tatar-Inform news agency, and discussed ways to expand bilateral interactions.

During the meeting, Naderi said that such events help strengthen economic and cultural relations between Muslim countries.

He added that expanding media interactions between Iranian and Russian media on the events of the other side can lead to the strengthening of mutual recognition and closer relations between the two countries and nations.

KazanForum 2024, one of Russia’s premier international economic events, will host experts between May 14 and 19 in Tatarstan to discuss economic and social relations, the organizers said Monday.

Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 was officially kicked off in Kazan on May 16 and will conclude on May 18.

