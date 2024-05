Acoording to Palestinian Shahab news agency, Al-Qassam Brigades announced that Sharhbil al-Sayed, known as Abu Amru, was killed in an airstrike by the Zionist regime on his vehicle in the Western Bekaa area in eastern Lebanon.

The Palestinian media reported about the Israeli drone attack on a car on the border between Lebanon and Syria.

According to this report, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the road between Russia and Al-Masna on the border between Lebanon and Syria.

