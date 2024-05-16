May 16, 2024, 9:15 PM
Hezbollah deploys S-5 missiles against Zionist regime for first time: Report

Tehran, IRNA — The Hezbollah of Lebanon has used unmanned combat aerial vehicles to target the positions of the Zionist regime for the first time while it previously utilized loitering munitions, media outlets have reported.

Hezbollah has deployed armed drones for the first time and attacked Israeli soldiers in Metula settlement, media outlets have reported.

This marks a notable shift in the group's tactics, confirming their stance that any escalation will be met with equal force.

The Islamic Resistance said in the statement "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance attacked the Metula site, its guard, and its vehicles with an armed drone at 1:38 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The drone, equipped with two S-5 missiles, hit its target precisely, causing casualties among the gathered soldiers and damaging their vehicles."

The S-5 is a 57mm unguided air-to-ground rocket consists of a high-explosive warhead, a solid-propellant motor, and folding tail fins for stability.

Typically launched from 57mm tubes on fighter jets and helicopters, the S-5 has also been used in improvised ground-based launchers in recent conflicts.

