‘Tehran, Astana can’t be held hostage by global geopolitics’

According to IRNA's Wednesday evening report, Jokar made the remarks in an exclusive interview with “Eurasia: Politics and Culture", an Astana-based information and analytical portal about Eurasia and the world.

While expressing his views on the economic cooperation between the two countries, the Iranian envoy said that “the relations between Tehran and Astana are exemplary all over the world” not only because of geographical connection but also because of very deep and centuries-old cultural and historical ties.

“Although some manifestations of big powers affect our trade, commerce and economic interactions” he said, adding that there exist no insoluble problems between Iran and Kazakhstan as “the two countries have the will at the highest political level to develop successful relations”.

“There is the Caspian Sea between our countries, which connects us, and Kazakhstan has the opportunity to access the Indian Ocean and international waters through Iran”, Jokar clarified.

The Iranian ambassador continued by saying that “Astana has a high potential to enter the 80-million market of Iran and the market of Persian Gulf countries as well as to Africa via sea”.

According to him, agricultural products, food industries and petrochemicals have the highest volume in bilateral trade, but said that “the current volume is not proportional to the capacities of the two countries”.

Jokar also mentioned about the potential of the tourism industry in Iran and Kazakhstan. “Undoubtedly, today tourism plays an essential role in the development of relations in cultural, social and scientific fields around the world. Therefore, the more tourism relations are strengthened, the more cultural and social relations will improve and the level of tensions will decrease”.

“In addition, Iran has a very high educational and scientific potential”, the Iranian envoy said during the interview.

