May 15, 2024, 2:14 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85477386
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran FM hosts Nat’l Security and Foreign Policy Commission

May 15, 2024, 2:14 AM
News ID: 85477386
Iran FM hosts Nat’l Security and Foreign Policy Commission

Tehran, IRNA –Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held the last joint meeting with the chairman and members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the 11th Parliament, which was attended by a group of deputies and directors of the Foreign Ministry in order to exchange views on the country’s diplomatic endeavors.

According to IRNA, Amirabdollahian presented a report on Iran’s diplomacy and foreign relations and thanked parliament, especially the chairman and members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission for their support, cooperation and constructive interaction in advancing the government’s foreign policy goals.

While responding to the queries of participants, the top diplomat emphasized the importance of continuing and strengthening mutual understanding and synergistic cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and parliament in the future.

Vahid Jalalzadeh, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, in his address to the meeting, appreciated the foreign ministry’s successful diplomacy in the regional and international arenas.

In the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, and Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iranian President's Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs, also talked about the latest developments in their domains.

4399

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .