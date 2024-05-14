Iran FM hosts Nat’l Security and Foreign Policy Commission

According to IRNA, Amirabdollahian presented a report on Iran’s diplomacy and foreign relations and thanked parliament, especially the chairman and members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission for their support, cooperation and constructive interaction in advancing the government’s foreign policy goals.

While responding to the queries of participants, the top diplomat emphasized the importance of continuing and strengthening mutual understanding and synergistic cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and parliament in the future.

Vahid Jalalzadeh, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, in his address to the meeting, appreciated the foreign ministry’s successful diplomacy in the regional and international arenas.

In the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, and Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iranian President's Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs, also talked about the latest developments in their domains.

