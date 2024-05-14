May 14, 2024, 1:53 PM
Iran FM meets with family of citizen imprisoned in Iraq

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian has met with Mohammad Reza Nouri’s father and wife, an Iranian citizen who is imprisoned in Iraq.

During the meeting, Nouri’s father and wife explained the process of his arrest and judicial case, and demanded intensified efforts for his release and transfer from Iraq to Iran.

Amirabdollahian, referring to the inherent duty of the diplomatic apparatus to support the consular rights of Iranians around the world, emphasized the special efforts of the country’s officials, especially the diplomatic apparatus, to pursue the case of Mohammad Reza Nouri.

While explaining the efforts made so far in this regard, he noted that the diplomatic apparatus will spare no efforts to help and assist Nouri and speed up the process of his release and transfer to Iran.

