‘No victory for Israel even if whole Gaza is destroyed’

Israeli soldiers are killed in Gaza and in the northern region in vain, because this war has no purpose and even in case of the complete destruction of Gaza, we will not be able show the image of victory, Halutz was quoted by the Palestinian Sama news agency.

The only image that will be recorded in history is our defeat following the 7th of October and we must try at any cost to free the 132 hostages remaining in Gaza as Hamas has demanded, he stated.

Aviv Kohavi, another former chief of the general staff of the Zionist regime has admitted that there is no way to get the captives freed without stopping the war.

The return of the "hostages" from Gaza is equivalent of stopping the war, he emphasized.

Former Prime Minister, Ehud Olmert also told an Arabic channel earlier that military operations alone will not lead to the release of the hostages.

We are trying to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet from making decisions that are not in Israel's interest, Olmert said.

