May 13, 2024, 5:31 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85474967
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

‘No victory for Israel even if whole Gaza is destroyed’

May 13, 2024, 5:31 AM
News ID: 85474967
‘No victory for Israel even if whole Gaza is destroyed’

Tehran, IRNA- Former Chief of General Staff of the Zionist army, Dan Halutz admitted on Sunday that the regime will not achieve victory even if it destroys the whole of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli soldiers are killed in Gaza and in the northern region in vain, because this war has no purpose and even in case of the complete destruction of Gaza, we will not be able show the image of victory, Halutz was quoted by the Palestinian Sama news agency.

The only image that will be recorded in history is our defeat following the 7th of October and we must try at any cost to free the 132 hostages remaining in Gaza as Hamas has demanded, he stated. 

‘No victory for Israel even if whole Gaza is destroyed’

Aviv Kohavi, another former chief of the general staff of the Zionist regime has admitted that there is no way to get the captives freed without stopping the war.

The return of the "hostages" from Gaza is equivalent of stopping the war, he emphasized. 

Former Prime Minister, Ehud Olmert also told an Arabic channel earlier that military operations alone will not lead to the release of the hostages.

We are trying to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet from making decisions that are not in Israel's interest, Olmert said.

4399
 

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .