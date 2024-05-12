Iran: Int’l bodies must focus on promoting welfare of Afghan people

Bagheri Kani was speaking on Sunday in Tehran during a meeting with Roza Isakovna Otunbayeva, the special representative of the UN chief for Afghanistan and head of the world body’s assistance mission in that country.

The Iranian official said that the US military presence in Afghanistan was the main reason behind instability and insecurity there, adding that international organizations should now focus their work on guaranteeing security and promoting the welfare of the Afghan people following the withdrawal of the US.

The UN envoy said on her part that the situation in Afghanistan is complicated, which needs coordination between regional and extra-regional players that help in the development process in that country.

She called for the Islamic Republic of Iran to help in that coordination and also interact with the de facto government in Afghanistan.

4194