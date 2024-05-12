Iran FM stresses more enhanced relations with Pakistan

The minister made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with representatives from Iranian consulates in Pakistan.

Underscoring the significance of relations with Pakistan, Amirabdollahian said that a recent visit to Islamabad by President Ebrahim Raisi was very constructive and fruitful.

He called for identifying the points of strength and weakness and capacities in relations with Pakistan, stressing the necessity for offering executable plans to give a boost to bilateral relations.

Speaking in the meeting, Alireza Bigdeli, the deputy foreign minister for consular, parliamentary and expatriates affairs, highlighted the determination of the administration of President Raisi to promote ties with neighboring countries, noting that making plans through the cooperation of both nations will help the achievement of this goal.

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam also addressed the meeting, noting that the resolve on both Tehran and Islamabad for expansion of ties can pave the way for further upgrading the level of bilateral relations.

