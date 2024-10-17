Iran FM spox stresses stopping ongoing crimes against Gaza, Lebanon

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Baqaei Hamaneh wrote, “In their talks today, FM Araghchi and Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty discussed situation in region & bilateral interactions.”

He added, “They highlighted the importance of strengthening consultations & coordination between Islamic countries and with other actors in order to end Israeli aggressions and grave violations of IHL in Gaza and Lebanon.”

“Stopping aggression and atrocities and saving region from the brink of an all-out conflict are our common goals,” he underlined.

In another post on Thursday, Baqaei Hamaned said, “This morning FM Araghchi had very useful conversations with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on the latest regional developments.”

“Urgent need for stopping aggressions and atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon, and prevention of dangerous escalations that could drag the whole region into an all-out war with dire consequences for all, as well as provision of humanitarian relief to refugees were stressed”, he further noted.

Cairo marks the eighth destination of Araghchi’s regional tour, which has already taken him to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, and Oman over the past week. The top Iranian diplomat has intensified diplomatic efforts to halt the ongoing attacks by the Israeli regime against the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

