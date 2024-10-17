Oct 17, 2024, 7:31 PM
News ID: 85631056
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iran to harshly respond to any acts of adventurism: Navy cmdr.

Oct 17, 2024, 7:31 PM
News ID: 85631056
Iran to harshly respond to any acts of adventurism: Navy cmdr.

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has warned that any enemy adventurism will be met with a crushing response.

During an interview with the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network on Thursday, Rear Admiral Irani stated that the threats from the enemies stem from their weakness and their desire to show off.

He emphasized that over the past decades, Iran has successfully faced and overcome all threats, conspiracies, and sanctions imposed by the enemies, and will continue to do so.

Iran's Navy Commander also mentioned that Iran will not show kindness towards the movements of the enemies, as said by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasizing that Iran's response will be calculated and timely.

3266**2050

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .