Zionist regime once again claims assassination of Yahya Sinwar

In a statement on Thursday, the Israeli army and the internal security and intelligence organization of the Zionist regime, known as the Shin Bet, claimed that Sinwar was assassinated in the regime's attacks on southern Gaza, the Palestinian Samaa news agency reported.

A diplomatic source from the Zionist regime said in an interview with the regime's Army Radio that the Israeli regime has informed its counterparts in the region and claimed that Sinwar is no longer alive.

At the same time, the Zionist regime's media published pictures claiming that these pictures were of the body of Sinwar.

The Zionist regime's army announced that it was examining the DNA of a body that resembles Sinwar.

This is the fourth time that the Israeli regime has claimed to have assassinated Sinwar.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has not yet reacted to the Israeli regime's claim.

