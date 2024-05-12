May 12, 2024, 9:05 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85474871
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran’s delegation attended major Afghan diplomacy forum: Diplomat

May 12, 2024, 9:05 PM
News ID: 85474871
Iran’s delegation attended major Afghan diplomacy forum: Diplomat

Tehran, IRNA – An Iranian foreign ministry delegation traveled to Afghanistan earlier this week to discuss enhanced cooperation between the two neighbors during a major diplomacy forum in the country. 

A member of the Iranian diplomatic research delegation dispatched to Kabul said on Sunday that the visit had created a good opportunity for serious dialogue between Iran and Afghanistan. 

Ali Mojani, who is also a political advisor to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said that Iran and Afghanistan have managed to start a major dialogue process as a result of the visit by the Iranian delegation to Kabul. 

He said Iran has done its best to help create stability in Afghanistan, adding that the country has also contributed to efforts in a regional contact group aimed at bolstering cooperation on Afghanistan. 

Members of the Iranian delegation delivered speeches in the diplomacy forum in Kabul which was hosted by Sahar Union Discourse Center, a non-governmental organization in Afghanistan. 

2050**4261

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .