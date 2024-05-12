Iran’s delegation attended major Afghan diplomacy forum: Diplomat

A member of the Iranian diplomatic research delegation dispatched to Kabul said on Sunday that the visit had created a good opportunity for serious dialogue between Iran and Afghanistan.

Ali Mojani, who is also a political advisor to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said that Iran and Afghanistan have managed to start a major dialogue process as a result of the visit by the Iranian delegation to Kabul.

He said Iran has done its best to help create stability in Afghanistan, adding that the country has also contributed to efforts in a regional contact group aimed at bolstering cooperation on Afghanistan.

Members of the Iranian delegation delivered speeches in the diplomacy forum in Kabul which was hosted by Sahar Union Discourse Center, a non-governmental organization in Afghanistan.

