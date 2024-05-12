'US must stop providing deadly weapons to Israel'

Kharrazi made the remarks at the third session of the Iran-Arab Dialogue Conference held in Tehran on Sunday, which was attended by ambassadors and foreign and Iranian officials.

"I hope this meeting will provide the basis for greater intellectual proximity among the participants and be reflected in their respective countries, paving the way for more interaction between Iran and Arab states," he said.

Kharrazi, a former foreign minister, stated that the war in Gaza is the most important issue in the Middle East, calling on all regional countries to work to stop the Israeli aggression. However, he regretted that with the support of the United States and Europe, the war continues.

"On the one hand, they provide the Israeli regime with deadly weapons, and on the other hand, they shed crocodile tears for the Palestinian citizens, women, and children," he added.

He appreciated efforts by the Islamic countries, especially members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, for condemning the war in Gaza, but said holding meetings and issuing statements are not enough.

They must sanction the Israeli regime to force it to stop the aggression, he added.

Kharrazi also pointed to the issue of nuclear proliferation in the region and said Iran supports a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East.

"Israel, which is the only possessor of nuclear weapons, must be disarmed, and until this happens, the region will not have peace and security," he asserted.

4353**2050