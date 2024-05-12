Supreme Leader’s aide meets Palestinian thinker Shafiq

During the meeting, which was held in Tehran, Ali Akbar Velayati emphasized that the people of the world are witnessing the Zionist regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Consciences have been awakened in the world in the face of the cancerous tumor, Velayati said, referring to the Zionist regime.

He also said that the student protests in the US and Europe as well as other regions prove the gradual decline of the regime.

The senior adviser added that the Zionist regime will face decline and the courageous Palestinian nation will emerge victorious.

He also pointed to the victories of the Palestinian resistance and people in the ongoing war, underlining that the people of Gaza and Palestine proved to the world that resilience and resistance can help overcome oppression.

Shafiq, for his part, expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic for its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

The Palestinian thinker referred to a new world order that is being shaped in the world, saying Muslim nations should play a more active role in the new order.

He also argued Iran will play a significant role in this new world order.

According to the analyst, the war on Gaza proved that Palestinians are powerful and prepared for self-sacrifice.

